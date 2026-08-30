NEET PG 2026 re-exam date announced after technical glitch at Jaipur centres: Check details

New Delhi:

After a power outage disrupted the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination for 2,445 affected candidates. According to the official announcement, the candidates who were affected by the technical issues will be allowed to reappear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 exam on September 5, 2026.

According to a notice issued by the NBEMS, only the affected candidates can appear for the exam next month, which will be conducted at 3 pm in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

What happened at Jaipur centres?

Technical disruptions during the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur led to chaos and protests by candidates who alleged that computers repeatedly shut down during the test. The affected centres were iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683). According to an NBEMS notice, the examination could not be completed due to an internal power failure, which the board attributed to TCS Ltd, the technology partner of the examination conducting agency.

Some candidates claimed their systems shut down six to seven times during the examination, while others alleged that the disruption occurred even more frequently. According to the candidates, after the systems restarted, only a few questions appeared on some computers before the systems shut down again.

The candidates also alleged that centre staff failed to provide a clear explanation for the repeated system failures. Some raised concerns about the confidentiality and fairness of the examination, claiming that questions appeared on certain computer screens before the systems went down.

The board has also called an immediate meeting to determine further action against the technology partner and the agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials said.

NBEMS expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to candidates who were unable to complete the examination and said necessary arrangements were being made to conduct their re-examination.

NEET-PG 2026 exam successfully conducted across India

The medical board conducted the NEET-PG 2026 examination today, August 30, 2026, across the country with comprehensive logistical, technological, security and manpower arrangements to ensure a fair, secure and seamless examination process.

The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates, the official notice announced.

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