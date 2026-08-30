NEET PG paper analysis 2026: Check section-wise difficulty level; how to check marks through answer key

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2026) has been concluded. The candidates who had appeared for NEET PG analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate to difficult. "Nearly 5 to 10 per cent of the questions were difficult, rest are quite easy," said aspirants. The questions were mostly from sections on Gynae, Pharmacology, Surgury, Ophthalmology, they said.

How to check marks through answer key

NEET PG unofficial answer key will be available on various coaching institutions portal. The candidates can check and download unofficial answer key through the portals. To download, candidates need to visit the institutes' portal and click on unofficial answer key link. NEET PG unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out. Once downloaded, now check your marks through the unofficial answer key available online.

NEET PG result date 2026

NEET PG result can be expected by the second week of September as in previous years, the result was announced within 10 to 16 days from the conclusion of exam. Last year, NEET PG result was announced within 16 calendar days, NEET PG result got declared on August 19 for the exam held on August 3, 2025. In 2024, NEET PG result got declared on August 23 for the exam held on August 11. The candidates can check and download NEET PG scorecard on the official website - nbe.edu.in.

To download NEET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG scorecard PDF link. Now, enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF link

NEET PG toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET PG exam 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

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