Aadhaar authentication for NEET PG 2026 aspirants tomorrow; 'paper leak not possible,' says NMC chairman

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2026) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 30. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has tightened security measures for NEET PG tomorrow, including Aadhaar-based authentication for aspirants, tighter monitoring of exam centres.

On NEET PG vigilance and security measures tomorrow, National Medical Commission (NMC) Chairman Abhijat Sheth said that "paper leaks are not possible as it is a computer-based test. The paper is published only half an hour before the exam." "To ensure the safety of the examination, we have introduced Aadhaar-based authentication for identification. We have enhanced our overall security mechanisms, increased the number of security officials, and strengthened overall vigilance during the examination," he told ANI.

NEET PG will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The candidates need to report at NEET PG exam centre by 8:30 am and should carry admit card, other necessary items at the exam centre.

NEET PG exam centre guidelines 2026

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with NEET PG admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

The NEET PG exam centre gate will be closed at 8:30 am. The candidates need to report at the NEET PG exam centre on and before 8:30 am.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

NEET PG dress code for aspirants

Male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

Female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes. Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

NEET PG revised paper pattern

NEET PG will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry four response options, and candidates will be required to select the single most appropriate answer. While the number of questions has been reduced, the marking scheme remains unchanged. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct response, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions that are left unanswered.

For details on NEET PG exam 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

Also Read:

NTA gets new key officials amid NEET paper leak row, Centre begins overhaul of exam system