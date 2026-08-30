'This is what it means': Casemiro hails Lionel Messi after latter's four-goal masterclass against Montreal

Inter Miami put forth a marvellous performance as the side took on Montreal in the ongoing MLS (Major League Soccer) season. One of the biggest names in football history, Lionel Messi once again caught the headlines as he scored a whopping four goals in the game to help his side win the game 7-1.

Messi scored in the 40th, 52nd, 83rd, and stoppage time to keep up his fantastic form that the world witnessed during the FIFA World Cup 2026, which he failed to win after losing in the final to Spain.

Speaking on his performance, Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro took centre stage and hailed Messi for his showing and talked about what it means to play alongside one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

“This is what it means to have Messi on your team. We must enjoy these moments because he is a person and a player who makes history. What we saw today, we must enjoy and continue to support him, and continue to compete with him, because he remains the best. And he proved that in the World Cup, and we must enjoy it with him, because with him we are truly much stronger,” Casemiro was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Rossi opened up on a potential move for Neymar

It is worth noting that there have been reports that Brazilian legend Neymar Jr is exploring a move to the MLS, and it has become quite the possibility that he could end up joining Inter Miami and completing the Messi, Suarez, and Neymar trio once more.

On the same note, former Italian striker Giuseppe Rossi came forward and advised Neymar against the move.

“This is where MLS are making mistakes, and they continue to make these mistakes. It’s great marketing, it is what it is, but what kind of product are you putting on the field? Bringing Neymar back to reunite him with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, what are you trying to become as a league? If it’s to get to the level of the big boys out in Europe like the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and those competitions,” Rossi said.

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