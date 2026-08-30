India, Uzbekistan agree on long-term uranium supply framework, set USD 5 billion trade target

Tashkent:

India and Uzbekistan have agreed to establish a long-term framework for uranium supply, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making the announcement during delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. The discussions also covered ways to deepen cooperation across energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, defence, technology and other sectors.

The two countries also decided to elevate their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and set a target of USD 5 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030, up from the current trade volume of more than USD 1 billion. The uranium arrangement is significant as New Delhi has been looking at uranium imports from Uzbekistan for civilian nuclear energy.

India and Uzbekistan agree on long-term uranium supply

"We will also establish a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium," PM Modi said during the talks, outlining the next step in energy cooperation between the two countries.

PM Modi also said India and Uzbekistan should set concrete goals under the new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He proposed a Coordination Council at foreign minister level to guide bilateral cooperation and said the existing joint commission would be upgraded from secretary level to ministerial level.

The two sides also agreed to jointly organise a business summit involving companies from both countries.

Beyond uranium, PM Modi highlighted cooperation in digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, clean energy, space and nuclear energy. He also pointed to India's GIFT City and Uzbekistan's New Tashkent as potential areas for sharing urban development expertise and technology.

Uzbekistan's President said the two countries would prepare sector-specific roadmaps covering areas including energy, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, jewellery and agriculture. He also highlighted cooperation in space, digital innovation, artificial intelligence and start-ups.

Trade, infrastructure and wider cooperation in focus

The talks covered trade and investment, infrastructure, mining, critical minerals, defence and security, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, information technology, digital public infrastructure including UPI, and education.

PM Modi said India's strengths in agriculture and health could complement Uzbekistan's experience in horticulture, while cooperation between Uzbekistan's medicinal herbs sector and India's Ayurveda expertise could also be expanded.

Several agreements were witnessed by the two leaders in areas including mining, culture, education, tourism and Ayurveda. The countries also agreed to a Letter of Intent for the restoration and conservation of the Buddhist sites of Fayaz Tepa and Kara Tepa in Uzbekistan.

The two sides further decided to establish three sister-city and sister-state arrangements. PM Modi said these partnerships should have clear roadmaps and help build direct links in urban management, industry, education, tourism and culture.

Mirziyoyev said the countries had also discussed stronger people-to-people ties, direct flights and tourism circuits. He referred to Uzbekistan's 30-day visa-free regime and said a comprehensive roadmap would be prepared to implement the agreements reached during the visit.

PM Modi receives Uzbekistan's top state honour

During his visit to Tashkent, Mirziyoyev conferred Uzbekistan's supreme state award, the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik", on PM Modi. The two leaders were also seen sharing a hug after the award ceremony.

Earlier, Mirziyoyev warmly received PM Modi at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace, where the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The visit marks another step in the expansion of India-Uzbekistan ties, with both leaders stressing mechanisms, sector-specific roadmaps and regular coordination to take the new partnership forward. Uzbekistan's presidency has described the visit as focused on strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

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PM Modi, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev hold talks; India-Uzbekistan ties elevated to strategic partnership