F-16 fighter jet assigned to US Air Force base crashes in Germany while returning from training flight

Berlin:

The US military said an F-16 fighter jet that was assigned to the US Air Force base at Spangdahlem in western Germany crashed on Tuesday while returning from a routine training flight. However, the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft and was undergoing medical treatment, according to the military sources. Preliminary reports suggest that the emergency response personnel were at the crash site, while the cause of the incident remained under investigation.

F-16 was part of a formation of four fighter jets involved in training exercise

It should be noted that the F-16 was part of a formation of four fighter jets involved in the training exercise. After the crash, the remaining three aircraft diverted to Ramstein Air Base and landed safely. The US military could not immediately provide further details about the pilot's condition or the circumstances surrounding the crash. One person was injured in the crash following a training exercise, with the pilot reportedly ejecting and leaving the aircraft safely.

The US military said the ⁠aircraft was returning to Spangdahlem Air Base following a routine training flight involving ​four ​F-16s ⁠when the crash occurred.

Incident was reported after an exercise involving several aircraft

Meanwhile, German air traffic control told German broadcaster SWR that the crash incident was reported after an exercise involving several aircraft. However, the other planes taking part in the exercise were diverted to Ramstein Air Base following the incident. Soon after the incident was reported, emergency services from the Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prum district, including fire and disaster-protection teams, rushed to the crash site.

Officials stated that they could not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the crash. They added that the 52nd Fighter Wing operates F-16 fighter jets as part of US and Nato missions. It should be noted that the incident comes nearly seven years after another US F-16 crashed near Zemmer-Rodt, south of Spangdahlem Air Base, during a routine training flight in October 2019. However, the pilot ejected safely but sustained minor injuries.

F-16 fighter jet crashes during training mission in Michigan

In another incident, a Texas-based US military F-16 fighter jet crashed last week during a training mission in Michigan in the US, however, the pilot was able to eject, the unit to which the aircraft belonged said. "A Texas Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing...crashed during a routine training mission" near Traverse City, the unit said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft

"The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft. The incident is under investigation," it added, without providing further details. Giving more details, Grand Traverse County Emergency Management in Michigan said on Facebook that an evacuation order is "in effect due to a plane crash."

Gary Peters, one of the northern state's two US senators, said on X that he was "aware of the plane crash near Traverse City" and was "closely monitoring the situation as we work to get more information on the incident."

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