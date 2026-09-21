Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, younger brother of Dubai ruler, dies; PM Modi pays tribute

Dubai has declared 10 days of official mourning following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikh Ahmed, who served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, died on Monday, September 21.

The Ruler's Court announced that the mourning period would begin immediately, with flags across the emirate to be flown at half-mast. Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister, paid tribute to his younger brother in a post on X. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also mourned his uncle.

Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute to his younger brother

Sheikh Mohammed prayed for his brother's mercy and a place in Paradise in his message on X.

"May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah have mercy on you, my brother," Sheikh Mohammed wrote. He added that although Ahmed was no longer with them, he would remain in their prayers and hearts.

Sheikh Hamdan also mourned his uncle, praying for his forgiveness and mercy.

PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Ahmed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on X.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come.

I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Modi's post also tagged Sheikh Mohammed's X account.

Sheikh Ahmed's early life and career

Born in 1950, Sheikh Ahmed was the youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai.

He graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and later joined Dubai's Central Military Command, eventually becoming its Commander-in-Chief. He also served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security and held senior positions linked to Dubai's security establishment.

Sheikh Ahmed was also associated with business, real estate and sports interests in the emirate, including A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Real Estate Centre.

Dubai announces 10 days of official mourning

The Ruler's Court announced that the 10-day mourning period would begin immediately following Sheikh Ahmed's death. During this period, flags across Dubai will be flown at half-mast.

Sheikh Ahmed's death was announced on Monday, September 21, with the mourning period marking the official response across the emirate.