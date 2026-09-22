White House launches 'Trump TV' after US networks boycott President coverage amid media ban row

Washington:

The White House launched 'Trump TV', a 24/7 streaming platform featuring administration announcements, presidential remarks, and other content, giving viewers a dedicated platform for updates and coverage related to the US President.

The platform was launched on Monday (local time) after major US television networks suspended their shared television-pool coverage of US President Donald Trump as the Trump administration faces a legal challenge from CNN, MS NOW and Politico over their exclusion from the White House.

Trump TV streaming 24/7

The White House said the new service would bring the administration's 'biggest moments' together in one place, with content updated in real time. The stream was launched on the White House's YouTube channel at 7 pm ET on Monday.

Announcing the launch, the official X account of The White House said, "IT'S LIVE. TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can."

During the launch, the White House broadcast footage of Trump's previous public appearances and speeches, including his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico to sue Trump administration

The launch came hours after CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking to restore their access to the White House. The organisations argued that the administration's decision to revoke their journalists' credentials violates their First Amendment rights.

Trump had barred the three outlets from the White House after criticising their coverage.

The reporters from the three organisations were blocked from entering the White House and had their press credentials disabled. The outlets said their credentials were revoked "without notice or process" because the White House objected to their reporting.

CNN was also removed from its scheduled duties in the White House television pool.

Major TV networks suspend White House pool coverage of Trump

Following this, five of America’s biggest television news networks--- ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News --- suspended their participation in the White House press pool in protest of President Trump's decision to ban CNN from White House access.

In a joint statement, the networks said, "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."

Earlier, Trump defended restrictions imposed on CNN, Politico and MS NOW, after the three organisations filed a federal lawsuit challenging the administration's decision to revoke access for their journalists.

Speaking to reporters outside Gracie Mansion following his meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Trump dismissed suggestions that media organisations could boycott him. "They said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me. So I wasn't very worried about that. Look at all that press," Trump said.

(With ANI inputs)

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