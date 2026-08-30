PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' by President Mirziyoyev

Tashkent:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 30) was conferred the Order of 'Oliy Darajali Dustlik', Uzbekistan's supreme state award, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, which he dedicated to the 'enduring' bond between India and Uzbekistan. This marks the 36th international award received by Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi is in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to bolster ties in a range of areas including trade, clean energy and connectivity.

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Recognition was a matter of 'great pride': PM Modi

"Honoured to receive the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order. I dedicate this to the enduring bond between India and Uzbekistan," PM Modi said in a social media post.

Prime Minister Modi, while accepting Uzbekistan's highest state honour, said the recognition was a matter of 'great pride' for him and described the award as a symbol of the deep friendship between India and Uzbekistan.

PM Modi noted that the word 'Dostlik', meaning friendship, is familiar to Indians through the commonly used word 'Dost' (friend).

Calling the honour a recognition of 1.4 billion Indians rather than an individual, Modi thanked the people and government of Uzbekistan as well as President Mirziyoyev. "It is a moment of great pride for me to be honoured with Uzbekistan's highest award. You used a word, 'Dostlik,' with which the people of India are also very familiar. There is hardly a family in our country that does not use the word 'Dost' (friend) a hundred times a day, and today, you have truly embodied the essence of 'Dostlik.' 'Dostlik' means friendship. This very word perfectly encapsulates the core sentiment underlying the relationship between India and Uzbekistan. This honour is not for a single individual; it is an honour for all 1.4 billion Indians," said PM Modi.

Honour carries a greater responsibility: PM Modi

PM Modi said the honour also carried a greater responsibility and assured the people of Uzbekistan that India would remain committed to the friendship between the two nations. "On behalf of all Indians, I sincerely thank the people of Uzbekistan, the government, and my dear friend, the President. I accept this highest honour with utmost humility and dedicate it to the centuries-old friendship between our two countries and our shared heritage," he said.

He said he accepted the award with humility and dedicated it to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between the two countries. He also credited Mirziyoyev's leadership and friendship towards India for helping strengthen bilateral ties, which have now been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He further said India and Uzbekistan would work together to amplify the voice of the Global South and contribute to the welfare of developing countries and humanity at large.

Earlier, PM Modi held talks with Mirziyoyev, following which India and Uzbekistan decided to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Kyrgyzstan from Tashkent to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on August 31-September 1.

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