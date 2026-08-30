PM Modi, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev hold talks; India-Uzbekistan ties elevated to strategic partnership

Tashkent:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India and Uzbekistan will strengthen their cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy, as he held delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, also congratulated Mirziyoyev for the country's 35th Independence Day and highlighted that this event has coincided with the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tashkent.

Additionally, he also thanked Mirziyoyev for the rousing welcomed he received upon his arrival in the country.

"It felt as though you had brought India itself to life here, as if you had awakened the spirit of my own Gujarat right here," he told the Uzbek President during the talks. "Moreover, you adorned the entire city in the colours of the Indian tricolour. That, too, was truly touching. All of this demonstrates just how close India is to your heart."

"We will establish a Coordination Council at the Foreign Minister level to provide direction to all aspects of our cooperation through close coordination. We will elevate our Joint Commission from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level. Both sides will jointly organise a business summit featuring business leaders from both nations," he added.

During the talks, Mirziyoyev lauded PM Modi's leadership and said India is achieving remarkable results across all sectors under him. This, he said, has helped India maintain high rates of economic growth and implement major projects.

Further, India has made a lot of progress in sectors such as digitalisation, information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and space exploration, Mirziyoyev said. "New Delhi’s voice and influence in global affairs have grown even stronger. As your close friends, we are, of course, very pleased to see all these achievements."

PM Modi's Uzbekistan visit

PM Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for a two-day visit as part of his two-nation tour to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Upon his arrival, he was given a warm welcome from Mirziyoyev at the airport and the two leaders later took a car ride.

The Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian community at a hotel in Tashkent, where he witnessed Kathak and Andijan Polka performances by the diaspora and a dance by Uzbek children to the Indian song "Ude Jab Jab Zulfe Teri". He also watched a fusion performance of tabla with traditional Uzbek instruments Doira and Chang.

On Sunday, he also participated in a yoga session that was organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan.

"Uzbekistan was a proud participant in the first ever World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad earlier this year," he said, while sharing photos of the session on micro-blogging platform X (previously Twitter).

"Some of the medalists were also present today. They came back with great memories of India and the Championship. I commend the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan for their work towards making Yoga popular," he added.

ALSO READ:

In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi calls for drug-free youth to build 'Viksit Bharat'