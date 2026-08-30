India set to add five more S-400 'Sudarshan' squadrons in Rs 50,000 crore deal as Russia responds to tender

New Delhi:

In a major development, Russia has submitted a detailed proposal to the Defence Ministry in response to India's tender for the acquisition of five additional squadrons of S-400 Sudarshan long-range air defence systems for the Indian Air Force.

The S-400 played a crucial role in India's air defence during Operation Sindoor, bringing down several Pakistani surveillance and fighter aircraft while deterring others from operating within around 200 km of the Indian border.

"The Russian response to the Indian tender has been received, and it is being processed at the moment. The project is estimated to cost over Rs 50,000 crore," Defence sources told news agency ANI when asked about the status of the project.

India has four S-400 squadrons

India has already received four of the five S-400 squadrons ordered under the original 2018 agreement with Russia, with the fifth and final squadron expected to be delivered by November this year, according to sources.

The sources said deliveries under the proposed new contract for five additional S-400 squadrons are likely to begin around three years after the agreement is signed.

India approved plans to acquire the five additional S-400 systems in March this year, shortly after the conclusion of Operation Sindoor, during which the air defence system played a key role.

The additional S-400 units are expected to be deployed along India's eastern and western fronts, further strengthening the country's layered air defence capabilities.

S-400 played crucial role in Operation Sindoor

The S-400 played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani attempts to strike targets in India during Operation Sindoor.

Western Air Command chief Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, speaking in a recent ANI interview, said the S-400 achieved what was possibly the longest recorded surface-to-air missile engagement, destroying a Pakistan Air Force surveillance aircraft at a range of around 314 km.

He also said the system was responsible for bringing down several Pakistani fighter aircraft, including Chinese-supplied J-10 jets.

Air Marshal Mishra further revealed that Pakistan allegedly deployed spies and activated sleeper cells inside India in an attempt to locate S-400 systems during the operation.

Meanwhile, India is procuring more than 280 missiles for its S-400 systems to replenish and strengthen its existing stockpile.

India is also developing an indigenous long-range air defence system under Project Kusha. The programme recently achieved an initial milestone by successfully engaging a simulated target at a range of around 140 km.

In addition, India also has plans to deploy a mega air shield across the length and breadth of the country under Mission Sudarshan Chakra, for which major systems are being acquired by different agencies.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read

India gets fourth S-400 squadron from Russia: How this will strengthen air defence umbrella

Turkey sells Russia-made S-400 air defence systems to Gulf nation after US signals sale of F-35s: Report