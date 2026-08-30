NBEMS sets up three-member committee to probe power failure at Jaipur NEET-PG centres: Sources

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has formed a three-member committee to investigate the internal power supply failure that disrupted the NEET-PG 2026 examination at centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan, sources said on Sunday. This committee will investigate the power supply disruption during the NEET-PG examination at the iON Digital Zone iDZ, Sitapura, Jaipur.

Gayatri Rathore to chair committee

The committee has been formed under the chairpersonship of Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of the Rajasthan government. The committee will also include a senior Rajasthan government official, a Joint Secretary-level officer from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and a senior engineering officer from the Central Electricity Authority.

The examination could not be completed at the affected centres due to internal power supply issues. The incident affected candidates appearing at the Sitapura examination centres.

The investigation committee will investigate why the internal power system failed and the reasons behind the disruption of the exam. Due to power problems, the exam for 2,445 candidates taking the exam at both Sitapura centers could not be completed.

The committee will examine the matter and submit its report within the stipulated timeframe, the sources said.

Technical disruptions during the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur led to chaos and protests by candidates who alleged that computers repeatedly shut down during the test. The affected centres were iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683). According to an NBEMS notice, the examination could not be completed due to an internal power failure, which the board attributed to TCS Ltd, the technology partner of the examination conducting agency.

NEET PG 2026 re-exam on September 5

NBEMS has announced a re-examination for 2,445 affected candidates. According to the official announcement, the candidates who were affected by the technical issues will be allowed to reappear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 exam on September 5, 2026.

According to a notice issued by the NBEMS, only the affected candidates can appear for the exam next month, which will be conducted at 3 pm in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The board has also called an immediate meeting to determine further action against the technology partner and the agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials said.

NBEMS expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to candidates who were unable to complete the examination and said necessary arrangements were being made to conduct their re-examination.

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