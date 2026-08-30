NEET PG exam 2026 centre guidelines: Aadhaar authentication is mandatory for aspirants; details here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2026) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 30. A total of 2.73 lakh (2,73,183) candidates will appear for postgraduate medical entrance which is scheduled to be held in single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

The NEET PG aspirants should note that they need to carry Aadhaar card at the exam centre along with their hall ticket as Aadhaar-based authentication is mandatory for aspirants. The reporting time for NEET PG exam 2026 is 8:30 am.

NEET PG 2026: Shift, reporting time

Shift timings: 9 am to 12:30 pm

Reporting time: 8:30 am.

NEET PG exam 2026 centre guidelines

The candidates need to carry Aadhaar card at the exam centre along with their hall ticket as Aadhaar-based authentication is mandatory for aspirants Along with NEET PG Aadhaar card and admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity NEET PG exam centre gate will be closed at 8:30 am. The candidates need to report at the NEET PG exam centre on and before 8:30 am Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

NEET PG dress code for male, female aspirants

Male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

Female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

NEET PG paper analysis, answer key 2026

NEET PG paper analysis, answer key will be available once the exam gets concluded at 12:30 pm. Though, National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the exam conducting agency never releases answer key, but the unofficial answer key will be available on coaching institutions' portal, candidates can check and download unofficial answer key availble on the coaching institutions' website.

For details on NEET PG exam 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

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