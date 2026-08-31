Congress minister threatens to quit Vijay Cabinet if TVK rejects Rahul Gandhi as PM face for 2029 polls

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Minister S Rajesh Kumar has threatened to resign from the Tamil Nadu cabinet, saying the Congress will pull out of the alliance with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) if it does not endorse Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar, who is Tamil Nadu's Minister of Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation, made the remarks while addressing a gather in Kanniyakumari on Sunday.

The MLA from Killiyoor constituency said he, along with his cabinet colleague P Vishwanathan (Higher Education Minister), are ready to resign from their positions if TVK does not support Congress over this.

His remarks comes amid several of TVK MLAs and ministers projecting Vijay as the prime ministerial candidate for the next general elections. However, Kumar's remarks have once again clarified that the grand old party will not compromise on this.

"Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, will be the next the Prime Minister after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. If the TVK decides to reject him, then both of our ministers will quit the cabinet. We want to clarify that our party remains our top most priority," Rajesh said.

The Congress was part of a coalition with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), but ended the alliance after the TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 assembly elections. The party won five seats, while the TVK won 108 constituencies. The DMK, on the other hand, had won 59 seats.

The DMK had massively criticised the Congress over its alliance with the TVK and accused it of back-stabbing, and has not even attended any meeting of the INDIA bloc since then. Speculations are also rife that the DMK could join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA); although no official statement has been issued by either sides.

Meanwhile, the Congress has justified its alliance with the TVK. "In politics, alliances forming and breaking is only natural. Even the DMK, just a week before announcing the 2014 parliamentary elections, expelled the Congress party from a long-standing alliance. We were suddenly pushed into contesting alone. For that, we didn't harshly criticise the DMK. We understood it as a political stance," Congress MP Jothimani had said.

ALSO READ:

'Treated me like terrorist': Udhayanidhi Stalin attacks TVK govt after release in Trisha remark case