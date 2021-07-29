Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 declared, 100% pass

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announcing class 12 results

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE announced the result of class 12 exam on Thursday (July 29). Over 6 lakh (6,60,682) students who were enrolled for the class 12 exam have been declared pass, the pass percentage touched 100 per cent. The students can check the results through the official website- mpbse.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the class 12 result can also be checked on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

A total of 3,43,064 students have secured first division, 2,64,295 students bagged second division, and 48,787 students got third division. The results of 3,549 candidates have been withheld and cancelled for 985 candidates.

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE MPBSE Class 12 result available at the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

As the exam was earlier canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in class 10. As per the evaluation criteria, marks of students will be allotted considering the best of five subject marks from the class 10 examination.

MP Board MPBSE Class 12 result 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites -- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in Click on the link, "MP Board 12th result 2021" Enter your login credentials, registration number, roll number Your MPBSE Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

READ MORE | Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to check

Students who are unsatisfied with their marks will be given a chance to appear for physical examinations.

Latest Education News