Chhattisgarh CGBSE Open High School, 10th result 2021: Websites, direct link, how to check

CGBSE Open School 10th result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur will announce the result of high school (class 10) exam on Friday (August 6). According to the board, the class 10 result will be announced at 12 noon, the candidates who enrolled for the exam can check the results through the official websites- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in.

Earlier, the result of open school class 12 exam was announced on July 31, and the pass percentage recorded at 98.20 per cent.

CGBSE Open School 10th result 2021: How to check

Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in Click on the designated link for the Chhattisgarh Board of Open School Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 10th admit card Select the ‘Submit’ button View and download the CGBSE Class 10 result 2021

The result of open school class 10 exam will be available at the websites- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in from 12 noon tomorrow.

