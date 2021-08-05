Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts result 2021 declared, 80.75% pass

Follow us on MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts result announced

MBOSE HSSLC result 2021: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result of HSSLC (class 12 Arts) exam. A total of 20,740 students have cleared the 12th Arts exam, recording a pass percentage of 80.75 per cent. The pass percentage of regular students touched 83.97 per cent, while for non-regular 64.05 per cent.

A total of 25,683 students appeared in the HSSLC Arts exam this year, out of which 2,662 students secured first division, 9,399 students got second division, and 6,907 students passed with third division. 1,139 students got compartment this year.

Image Source : WEBSITE MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts result is now available at the websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong topped the HSSLC Arts stream exam with 462 marks. The second and third position was secured by L Kennedy Vaiphei, St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong respectively.

The HSSLC Arts exam result is available at the websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, the students can check the results through the websites with their roll number.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts result 2021: How to check

Visit the homepage of the Meghalaya Results — megresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads- 'Result of HSSLC exam 2021' A login window will be displayed on the screen Fill in the credentials Your Meghalaya Board 12th results will be displayed on screen Download it, take a printout for further reference.

The SSLC class 10 result will be announced at 11 am today. Students can check the results through the websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

