CBSE Private students fear lagging behind in admissions; DU hints at extending process

Even though the Delhi University (DU) has kicked off its annual registration process for admissions, CBSE Private candidates feel that they are lagging behind. With the examinations scheduled between August 16 and September 15, private students fear that they may lose out much till the time results are declared.



The varsity commenced the registration process for undergraduate courses on August 2 which is scheduled to go on till August 31. The process, like last year, is completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a conversation with India TV, DU's Admission Committee Chairperson Rajeev Gupta revealed that the admission process may be extended till October 15.

"We are not depriving any student. Chances are that the admission process will be extended till mid-October. Such students will become eligible in the latter part of our admissions. They must register themselves," Gupta said.

Responding to a question about the requirement to upload Class 12 marksheet at the time of registration, Gupta explained that the candidates have been given an option to select 'Result Awaited' and that there will be a provision for them to submit those details later.

Assuaging students' concerns, acting Vice Chancellor P.C. Joshi said that these students should not feel that they are at any disadvantage.

"We will try not to deny anybody a fair chance. They are not at any disadvantage," Joshi told India TV, adding that they plan to begin academic session from October 1 or October 18.

However, students continue to worry if they will be able to secure admissions timely, as the date of the declaration of results is not yet known.

"According to UGC notice, September 30 is the deadline for admissions. On the other hand, CBSE is going to conduct exam for Class 12 private/patrachar/compartment students from August 16 till September 15. We don't know yet as to when will CBSE announce our results. No seats will be available for us by the time results are declared. Our one year will go waste," Akash Kumar, a Class 12 private student, said.

Another private student, Swagata, raised the issues faced by those who have paid hefty amounts to secure admissions abroad.

"Many students have already applied and paid huge fees and they need to submit the required documents by mid of August or else they will not be able to proceed further. This will be a huge financial loss for them," she said.

Atoshi Mahato, a student from West Bengal, asked if she will be able to manage a seat for herself so late in the process.

"The exams will conclude on September 15 and we don't know when will our results be announced. Even if UGC extends the admission process...will we get seats? Regular students will get most of them by then," she said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Choudhary, the Supreme Court advocate who represented these students in the original writ petition, urged the CBSE and UGC to together work in sync so as to ensure that no student is deprived of a fair opportunity.

"This state of confusion is not new. Private and Compartment students of CBSE faced same problem last year. Both CBSE and UGC must understand that these are exceptional times, they must work in tandem to ensure that all students, be it 'Regular', 'Private', 'Patrachar' or 'Compartment', get admission in colleges. CBSE should immediately announce the date of publication of the board results of private and compartment students, then only UGC will be in a position to synchronise their academic calendar for the admission in UG courses for the academic session 2021-22. As of now, we are only aware of a probable window for board examination of these students," he said.

"I have already written letters to CBSE and UGC informing them about this unfortunate situation on July 20, 2021. They are yet to take a final decision. Any further delay will deprive these students of the benefit of directions passed by the Apex Court in the interest of CBSE private / compartment students on June 22, 2021," Choudhary added.

So far, nearly 75,000 students have registered on Delhi University's admission portal, with the figure likely to cross the one lakh-mark by the day end. There are nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats.

