MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th result 2021 declared, 52.91% pass

MBOSE SSLC 10th result 2021: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result of SSLC (class 10) exam. The students enrolled for the 10th exam can check the result through the websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

A total of 34,003 students passed the SSLC, class 10 exam successfully, recording a pass percentage of 52.91 per cent. The pass percentage of regular candidates are 67.17, 40.77 per cent respectively. The pass percentage of non-regular candidates are 22.01 per cent, private- 8.83 per cent, compartmental- 78.53 per cent, improvement- 100 per cent.

Kevinstrong Lawriniang from St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mairang has secured rank 1 with 576 marks, while Wanteibok Pator, Sawlyngdoh Higher Secondary School, Mowkaiaw bagged second position with 575 marks. The third position was secured by Kashish Samee, St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Mridumay Saha, Sherwood School, Tura with 574 marks.

MBOSE SSLC 10th result 2021: How to check

Visit the homepage of the Meghalaya Results — megresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads- 'Result of SSLC exam 2021' A login window will be displayed on the screen Fill in the credentials Your Meghalaya Board 12th results will be displayed on screen Download it, take a printout for further reference.

The result of HSSLC (12th Arts) exam was also released. A total of 80.75 per cent students cleared the 12th Arts exam successfully, the pass percentage of regular students touched at 83.97 per cent, while for non-regular, it was 64.05 per cent. Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong topped the HSSLC Arts stream exam with 462 marks.

