Image Source : PTI Central Universities Bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with a voice vote to establish a central university and a tribal university in Andhra Pradesh.

The bill, which also seeks an amendment to the Central Universities Act, 2009, was introduced by Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, Congress MP K. Suresh claimed that percentage of expenditure on education had been reduced under the NDA government while YSR Congress Party's L.S. Krishna Devarayalu urged that more funds be allocated towards building of Central universities and research programmes in these universities.

Biju Janata Dal's Bhartruhari Mahatab enquired about the problem of shortage of faculty in new higher educational institutions. "What is the reason for this?" he asked.

