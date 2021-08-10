CBSE Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2021 date sheets to release today, check schedule

Follow us on CBSE Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exams 2021 will be held from August 16

CBSE 10th, 12th Improvement, Compartment Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheets of 10th, 12th Improvement, Compartment, Private and Patrachar exams on Tuesday (August 10). The class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment exams are scheduled to commence from August 16, candidates can check the detailed schedule, once released on the official website- cbse.nic.in.

As per the CBSE notification released earlier, the Improvement and Compartment examinations will be held for subjects including English Core, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, Chemistry, Political Science, Biology, Economics, Sociology, Informatics Prac, Hindi Elective, Hindi Core, Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Physics, History.

The CBSE will conduct the exams at the designated centres in the country and in foreign countries abroad in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. In each centre, less number of candidates will be allotted to implement social distancing norms strictly.

The exams will be held in reduced syllabus and the question similar to the sample question papers uploaded for 2021 examination on the board's website. The candidates will get entire schedule of improvement/ compartment exams from the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

