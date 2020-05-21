Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI CBSE 2020 IMPORTANT Update: Class 10, 12 Board exams to be held in schools, not in external centres

Pending 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams will be held at students' schools and not at external centres. The information was provided by HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal​ Nishank, who also said that the exam results are likely by the end of July.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed to conduct the pending board examinations for Class X and XII by exempting them from the lockdown measures, subject to five conditions.

As per the MHA order, no examination centre will be permitted in the containment zones -- the specific geographical areas defined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) where positive Covid-19 cases are found.

As per the MHA order, all teachers, students and staff involved in the examination process will have to mandatorily wear masks. There shall be provisions of thermal scanning and sanitisers at all the centres where maintaining social distancing will be a must.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to the chief secretaries of all the states said that the ministry has received requests from the state governments and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for conducting the board examinations and the matter has been examined by the ministry.

"Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct the examinations for class 10th and 12th," he wrote.

