CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10, Class 12 exams rescheduled. Check complete list of centres

CBSE Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in view of the violence in North East Delhi. The CBSE Board Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday (February 26) in the national capital. According to a notification released by CBSE, the exams scheduled for today have been rescheduled. Candidates who are preparing for CBSE board exams should note that the 86 exam centres where the exams were to be conducted have been changed and complete details have been uploaded on the official website.

Students should also note that Class 10 English Communicative and English Language and Literature and Class 12 Web Application (New and Old) and Media examination were to be conducted at the exam centres. The revised dates for these examinations for the North East Delhi region will be notified shortly on the website.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Which exams have been rescheduled?

Students who are preparing for the CBSE board examination 2020 should note that the rescheduling of examination is only applicable for the North East Region of Delhi. Exams that were scheduled to be conducted in other parts will be conducted as per the previous schedule.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Which papers have been cancelled?

According to the official notification by CBSE, the exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 have been postponed. For 10th Class students, exam for English Communicative and English Language and Literature papers have been cancelled. On a similar note, for 12th Class students, exam for Web Application and Media papers have been cancelled.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: List of exam centres where exams have been postponed

Students should note that CBSE Board exam 2020 have been postponed at 86 exam centres located in North East Delhi. The Board has also released the complete list of exam centres, where exams will not be held on February 26, 2020.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 postponed

The Delhi High Court had asked the CBSE to take a final call with regards to the Board Exams scheduled to be held on 26th February 2020. In view of the ongoing situation in North East Delhi, the High Court said that conducting the CBSE Board exam 2020 scheduled for tomorrow can prove to be risky for students. It was then decided to reschedule the CBSE exams.

