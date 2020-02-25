Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
Delhi Govt requests CBSE to postpone Board exams tomorrow in view of violence

The Delhi Government Tuesday requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to postpone Board exams scheduled for Wednesday in view of violence in parts of Delhi.

New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 20:57 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Delhi Government Tuesday requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to postpone Board exams scheduled for Wednesday in view of violence in parts of Delhi. The violence unleashed in northeast Delhi has claimed 11 lives so far. 

Schools in the northeast Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet today. Sisodia is Education Minister of Delhi as well.

"In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia said in a tweet.

