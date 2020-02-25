Delhi Govt requests CBSE to postpone Board exams tomorrow in view of violence

Image Source : PTI Delhi violence

The Delhi Government Tuesday requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to postpone Board exams scheduled for Wednesday in view of violence in parts of Delhi. The violence unleashed in northeast Delhi has claimed 11 lives so far.

Schools in the northeast Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet today. Sisodia is Education Minister of Delhi as well.

हिंसा प्रभावित नोर्थ-ईस्ट ज़िले में कल भी स्कूल बंद रहेंगे. गृह परीक्षाएँ स्थगित कर दी गई हैं. CBSE से भी कल की बोर्ड परीक्षा स्थगित करने का अनुरोध किया है. https://t.co/VY4t7zjWSo — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 25, 2020

"In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia said in a tweet.