CBSE 12th results 2021: Supreme Court verdict on evaluation criteria today

CBSE 12th results 2021: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 evaluation criteria on Monday.

The board earlier submitted the 12th evaluation criteria which stated that for classes 10 and 11, marks in the best of three from five papers in term exams will be considered. For Class 12, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals will be taken into account.

The board said that Class 12 results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 and Class 12 (40% weightage).

In its affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, the board said that a result committee under the principal of the school will be formed in each school comprising of 2 senior most PGT from the same school and 2 PGT from neighboring schools. The committee will be given the liberty to prepare the result by following the policy of the board.

The class 12 results will be announced by July 31.

