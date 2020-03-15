Image Source : FILE Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Exams 2020 postponed amid coronavirus scare

Maharashtra MPSC 2020: Amid coronavirus threat in the country, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has postponed all the examinations in the state. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday. Maharashtra, with 32 cases, is one of the most severely affected states by the spread of coronavirus.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 12 more confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from Maharashtra on Sunday.

This cancelation of exams comes after several cities in Maharashtra including Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad and Nagpur reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, the sickness that has resulted in over 5,000 deaths worldwide.

