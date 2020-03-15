Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus: Gujarat shuts all schools, colleges, cinema halls from tomorrow

Taking a cue from other states, the Gujarat government on Sunday announced measures to counter the growing threat of COVID-19. The state will shut down all educational institutions, swimming pools and cinema halls for 2 weeks from March 16.

Several states including Delhi, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh have also taken similar initiatives to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread spiraling out of proportion.

