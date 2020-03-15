Sunday, March 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus: Gujarat shuts all schools, colleges, cinema halls from tomorrow

Coronavirus: Gujarat shuts all schools, colleges, cinema halls from tomorrow

Taking a cue from other states, the Gujarat government on Sunday announced measures to counter the growing threat of COVID-19. The state will shut down all educational institutions, swimming pools and cinema halls for 2 weeks from March 16.

Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor @nirnaykapoor
New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2020 16:38 IST
Coronavirus: Gujarat shuts all schools, colleges, cinema halls from tomorrow
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus: Gujarat shuts all schools, colleges, cinema halls from tomorrow

Taking a cue from other states, the Gujarat government on Sunday announced measures to counter the growing threat of COVID-19. The state will shut down all educational institutions, swimming pools and cinema halls for 2 weeks from March 16.

Several states including Delhi, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh have also taken similar initiatives to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread spiraling out of proportion.

Also Read: Telangana closes schools, colleges, malls, pubs till March 31 amid coronavirus threat

Also Read: Coronavirus: Assam shuts down schools, universities, gyms, cinema halls till March 29

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News