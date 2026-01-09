Oscars 2026: Kantara Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great enter Best Picture eligibility list At the 98th Academy Awards, two Indian films, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great, have entered the eligibility list for the Best Picture category.

New Delhi:

As the 98th Academy Awards near, Indian films are quietly making their presence felt on the international stage. This year, a few Indian films have found space in key Oscar-related lists, keeping hopes alive for recognition on the world’s biggest film stage.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has made it to the Top 15 shortlist in the International Feature Film category. Alongside it, two other Indian films, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great, have taken a different route, entering the race by becoming eligible for consideration in the Best Picture category, as per ANI.

Indian films in the Oscars Best Picture eligibility list

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a list of 201 feature films that are eligible for the Best Picture category at the 98th Oscars. According to the Academy, these films have met all additional eligibility requirements beyond the basic entry rules.

Both Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great feature in this list of 201 eligible films, after fulfilling the necessary criteria. This places them among global contenders being considered by the Academy.

Earlier, in November 2025, the Academy had announced 317 eligible films across the Best Documentary, Animated Feature, and International Feature Film categories.

Tanvi The Great, Kantara Chapter 1: All you need to know about the films

Tanvi The Great, directed by Anupam Kher, stars Shubhangi as Tanvi Raina, a young girl inspired by her late father’s service in the Indian Army. The film explores themes around autism and the armed forces, which follows Tanvi’s dream of carrying forward her father’s legacy.

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, led by Rishab Shetty, looks at the origins of Daiva worship, tracing it back to the Kadamba dynasty of the fourth century. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie features Shetty as Berme, the guardian of the Kantara forest and its indigenous people. It was one of the highest-earning films of 2025.

The final Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 22.

