Oscar 2026 countdown begins: India’s Homebound among 15 films advancing in International Feature race India's Oscars entry Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category and has moved to the next voting round at the 2026 Oscars, along with 14 other films.

India's official entry for the Oscars, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has move one-step closer in the race for the 97th Academy Awards. The film has been named among the 15 shortlisted titles in the Best International Feature Film category.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently announced the shortlist, marking an important milestone for the Indian film as it moves forward to the next stage of voting. The 2026 Oscars are just a few days away, and voting for the shortlisted films is already underway.

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's film joins 14 other acclaimed international films on the shortlist. On its official X handle, The Academy wrote, "Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here’s where they land on the map..."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also reacted to this news and re-shared it on his Instagram handle. Take a look at his Instagram story below. It must be noted that the Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Whereas the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026.

Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category are Belén from Argentina, The Secret Agent from Brazil, It Was Just an Accident from France, Sound of Falling from Germany, The President’s Cake from Iraq, Kokuho from Japan, All That’s Left of You from Jordan, Sentimental Value from Norway, Palestine 36 from Palestine, No Other Choice from South Korea, Sirât from Spain, Late Shift from Switzerland, Left Handed Girl from Taiwan, The Voice of Hind Rajab from Tunisia, and Homebound from India.

Homebound: Plot and production details

Homebound tells the story of childhood friends Shoaib and Chandan, played by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, as they pursue their dream of joining the police force. Janhvi Kapoor's character also adds depth to their friendship. The movie is written by Shreedhar Dubey, Neeraj Ghaywan and Varun Grover. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese came on board as an executive producer.

