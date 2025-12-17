Homebound shortlisted for Oscars 2026: Where to watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi's film on OTT Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2026. Here's where you can watch the film if you haven't already.

Indian film Homebound has been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2026. As the country beams with pride, hoping to bring yet another golden trophy home, we bring to you everything you need to know about the film's OTT streaming details.

The film premiered at Cannes 2025, post which, it was released in theatres. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

When can you stream Homebound on OTT?

Homebound hit the theatres on September 26, 2025, after travelling across several film festivals. The film was released on Netflix on November 21. For those who haven't watched Homebound yet, you can make it your weekend watch.

Who are the nominees of Oscar 2026 Best International Feature Film category?

The International Feature Film shortlist highlights films from across the world. The selected films for Best International Feature Film category are Belén from Argentina, The Secret Agent from Brazil, It Was Just an Accident from France, Sound of Falling from Germany, The President’s Cake from Iraq, Kokuho from Japan, All That’s Left of You from Jordan, Sentimental Value from Norway, Palestine 36 from Palestine, No Other Choice from South Korea, Sirât from Spain, Late Shift from Switzerland, Left Handed Girl from Taiwan, The Voice of Hind Rajab from Tunisia, and Homebound from India.

Homebound producer Karan Johar, director Neeraj Ghaywan react to film's Oscar shortlist

Karan Johar wrote an emotional note after Homebound was shortlisted for Oscar 2026. An excerpt from his note read, "I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND... all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography."

He continued, "Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true... from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards........ #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in."

"Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy. We're deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we've received from around the world," Neeraj Ghaywan, the film's director, wrote in the post.

Final nominations for the Oscars 2026 in the shortlisted categories will be decided shortly and announced on January 22, 2026. Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 15, 2026.

