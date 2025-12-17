Homebound, Ishan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer, shortlisted for Oscars 2026 as Best International Feature Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is now among the 15 films that have become eligible for final nominations in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2026.

Mumbai:

India’s film Homebound has advanced to the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, the Academy announced while revealing shortlists across 12 other categories. These include documentary, original song, original score, cinematography, sound, visual effects, makeup and hairstyling, and the newly introduced casting category. In total, 15 films have been shortlisted from 86 eligible countries and regions.

The International Feature Film shortlist highlights cinema from across the world.

The selected films are Belén from Argentina, The Secret Agent from Brazil, It Was Just an Accident from France, Sound of Falling from Germany, The President’s Cake from Iraq, Kokuho from Japan, All That’s Left of You from Jordan, Sentimental Value from Norway, Palestine 36 from Palestine, No Other Choice from South Korea, Sirât from Spain, Late Shift from Switzerland, Left Handed Girl from Taiwan, The Voice of Hind Rajab from Tunisia, and Homebound from India.

Academy members from all branches take part in the preliminary voting process, which requires them to view the eligible films. For the final nomination round, members who opt in must watch all 15 shortlisted titles before casting their votes.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan reacts to Oscar nod

Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan made the announcement on X, expressing joy over the shortlisting of his film in the best International Feature Film Catepory at the Academy Awards 2026.

"Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy. We're deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we've received from around the world," he wrote in the post.

Homebound storyline

Homebound centres on childhood friends Shoaib, played by Ishaan Khatter, and Chandan, portrayed by Vishal Jethwa, whose shared ambition of joining the police force defines their journey, while Janhvi Kapoor brings emotional depth to a narrative rooted in friendship, duty, and the pressures confronting young India.

Final nominations in the shortlisted categories will be decided in the coming weeks and announced on January 22 2026. Comedian Conan O’Brien will return as host for the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 15 2026.

Also read: Homebound OTT release: Ishaan Khatter–Vishal Jethwa’s Oscar entry drops on Netflix on THIS date