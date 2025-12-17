Brown University shooting: FBI releases new video showing person of interest's movements | VIDEO Brown University shooting: FBI releases a video timeline tracking the movements of a “person of interest.” Authorities warn the suspect may be armed.

The investigation into the deadly shooting at Brown University has taken a new turn after the FBI released a video timeline tracking the movements of a “person of interest.” The step comes as police renewed their search after releasing a man who was earlier detained but later cleared. The shooting took place on Saturday, December 13, on Brown University’s Providence campus in Rhode Island. Two people were killed and several others were injured.

FBI shares timeline video

FBI Director Kash Patel shared the nearly five-minute video on social media, saying it shows the movements of the person of interest before the shooting. The footage captures the individual walking calmly through the area, wearing a hat or winter head covering that appears to cover the ears and lower part of the face. No weapon is visible in the video.

“The FBI, working closely with Providence Police and Rhode Island State Police, is releasing this video to help identify the person responsible,” Patel said. He also announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s identification, arrest, and conviction.

Watch the video here

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said the person believed to be behind the shooting is “likely armed and dangerous.” Speaking to CNN on Monday, December 15, he stressed the importance of public cooperation in bringing the case to a close.

Providence Police have also released an enhanced version of the video, zoomed in to show the person’s face more clearly. According to police, the footage was recorded on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon, hours before the shooting occurred.

In addition, the FBI has released a new image of the individual and is asking residents to carefully review it and report any leads.

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee expressed strong words during a press conference, saying authorities are determined to find the shooter. “We want the individual who pulled the trigger on these young people identified, apprehended, and brought to justice,” he said.

Anyone who may have information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov. Tips can also be shared with the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121, it said.