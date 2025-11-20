Homebound OTT release: Ishaan Khatter–Vishal Jethwa’s Oscar entry drops on Netflix on THIS date The globally-loved Ishaan Khatter–Vishal Jethwa drama Homebound is heading to Netflix. Here’s when you can stream India’s official Oscars 2026 pick.

New Delhi:

After receiving worldwide acclaim, Homebound is now ready to hit the OTT platform. For the unversed, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's film is India's official entry to the Oscars 2025.

The film also received critical acclaim at Cannes Film Festival, receiving a nine-minute standing ovation. It was also the second-runner-up spot for the International People’s Choice Award at Toronto Film Festival 2025.

Homebound OTT release date

OTT giant took to it's social profiles and shared the official note that Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor's film will stream on Netflix starting November 21. 'A long road home. A friend that feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there’s a long battle to be won. India’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, Homebound, is out 21 November on Netflix,' read it's caption.

Who's behind Homebound?

Homebound is written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who rules cinephiles' hearts with his debut film Masaan. The film is produced by Syed Zaid Ali, Marijke Desouza, Melita Toscan du Plantier, Karan Johar, Pravin Khairnar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Adar Poonawalla and Martin Scorsese.

Homebound review: India TV’s verdict

Sakshi Verma of India TV in her movie review of Homebound wrote, 'Homebound is not just a film; it is a statement, but the one made through quiet dignity, through people we come to know and care for. It shows us how hope persists even in the face of systemic injustice, and how friendship can become a lifeline when everything else fails. Neeraj Ghaywan has made a film that deserves to be seen, discussed and felt. It’s a film India needs and the one that moves beyond. In Homebound, we don’t merely watch; we are asked to bear witness. And hence, the film rightly deserves 4 out of 5 stars.'

Also Read: Homebound Movie Review: A pandemic, a friendship and a nation’s conscience - Neeraj Ghaywan’s film delivers all