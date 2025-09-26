Homebound Movie Review: A pandemic, a friendship and a nation’s conscience - Neeraj Ghaywan’s film delivers all Neeraj Ghaywan’s masterful portrait of friendship, identity and survival is out in theatres. Scroll to read the full review of the film that features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.

Movie Name: Homebound

Critics Rating: 4/5

Release Date: September 26, 2025

Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Genre: Drama

Homebound, the deeply human film, has been released in theatres without buzz. The film that has done rounds at several international film festivals and is also India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 is small in many of its details, yet vast in its emotional scope. It’s a story that lingers, is persistent in nature, one that gives you hope, but at the same time magnifies the cracks in society without ever becoming preachy. With strong performances, empathetic direction, and a keen eye for both the everyday and the tragic, Neeraj Ghaywan has delivered a piece of work that is as necessary and artful.

The film makes you understand what the writer meant when he wrote, 'Apne hi pani me pighal jana barf ka muqadaar hota hai'.

Story

At its core, Homebound is a film of two childhood friends: Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa) and Mohammed Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter), who grow up in a North Indian village trapped by caste and religious inequities. Their dream is simple, yet profound: a job in the police force, which promises dignity, respect and could possibly be their shield against the several indignities they have endured in their day-to-day life.

The film is adapted from a New York Times essay by Basharat Peer called 'A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway' and 'Taking Home Amit', which narrated a tragic real-life story during India’s 2020 COVID‑19 lockdown. Ghaywan and his co‑writers have fictionalised and expanded on this source, giving the characters full backstories, placing them in relatable rural settings, and letting us see both their aspirations and vulnerabilities.

A major strength of Homebound is how it weaves its themes: caste, communal identity, faith, economic precarity, migration and the simultaneous fragility and strength of friendship. It doesn’t treat these plots as separate; on the contrary, the film opens several plots to be argued, but at the same time to be lived as realities of each character. Chandan and Shoaib are not defined solely by their oppressed status; they are young men who laugh, hope, falter, dream, betray, hurt one another and fight for what seems like a sliver of normalcy.

Direction and writing

Neeraj Ghaywan marks his return after Masaan with a film that shows growth, maturity and courage. His direction is empathetic but not sentimental; he allows moments of levity, friendship, joyous human connection, but always underlain with an awareness of what the characters are up against. The pacing is generally excellent, giving room for the characters to breathe, for their small daily lives before the world shifts dramatically with the pandemic.

The screenplay (Ghaywan, Sumit Roy, with story by Basharat Peer) avoids cliches. There is a sense that every scene, every gesture, has been considered and well thought out. The decision to show Chandan hesitating to declare his caste, the way Shoaib confronts prejudice and the depiction of family responsibilities all feel organic and rarely heavy‑handed.

Dialogue writers Varun Grover, Neeraj Ghaywan and Shreedhar Dubey know when to open their cards. The way they have explored the theme in fewer words is commendable. Dialogues like 'Mera hi kyu mazzak bane sir', 'Kitni gitti uthaye ho Chandan' or 'Ball ka asli wajoob toh hawa me hi hai, zameen par toh bss padi rehti hai,' are so well placed that they linger in your mind.

Emotional impact

Where Homebound truly hits is in the emotional truth of its final act. As the pandemic lockdown forces Chandan and Shoaib to make increasingly desperate choices, their friendship is stretched, sometimes to breaking point. The film does not shy away from tragedy; some of the most wrenching moments are so understated that they sneak up on you. The grief, the loss, the guilt and the weight of identity, caste, religion and social status, all come together in moments where you feel, not just see, the cost.

The film works as a mirror. For those unaccustomed to thinking deeply about caste and religious prejudice, Homebound forces recognition without finger-pointing. For those who have lived any part of what Chandan and Shoaib go through, it bears witness. It also raises uncomfortable questions about what 'returning home' means. Is it merely a physical journey, or one of dignity, identity, and belonging?

Technical aspects

Visually, the film is striking. Pratik Shah’s cinematography creates intimate close‑ups and then pulls back to show the wide, daunting landscape of migration and movement. The framing often emphasises the absence of opportunities, of transport, of comfort, but also the presence of more comforting things like friendship, home and small acts of kindness. The sound design and score by Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor complement this quiet, respectful writing that aims to point at emotion without forcing it.

Editing is thoughtful, particularly in how the film handles time before the lockdown, during and in its aftermath. The transition from hope to crisis is sharp, painful, believable. There are no easy escape routes.

Acting

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa anchor the film in performances of rare honesty. Khatter, as Shoaib, balances tenderness and anger so well that you'll just sit in awe. The way he shows the kind of anger that is slow-brewing, manifesting in moments rather than loud declarations, is truly admirable. Vishal Jethwa’s Chandan is the quieter storm. He carries rage, shame and longing internalised, often expressed in silence. Together, their friendship feels real, fraught with contradictions, loyal but imperfect.

Janhvi Kapoor plays Sudha, a friend and a kind of emotional touchstone for Chandan. Though her screen time is limited, she leaves a mark. Janhvi successfully portrays someone who dreams of things beyond the immediate struggle, representing both hope and a challenge. Her character acts as a reminder of what is possible, what could have been, and what is still worth fighting for.

Shreedhar Dubey as Vikas Tripathi leaves a huge impact. The way the actor makes his presence feel, while also being internally involved in the film writing and screenplay, is truly special and commendable.

Supporting characters from Chandan’s family, Shoaib’s are the people you meet along their way. They draw enough detail and so much so that they never feel like mere set dressing. Their hopes, compromises, small victories and losses enrich the world of Homebound. Shalini Vatsa as Phool - Chandan's mother leaves the most impact and will make you cry the hardest.

Minor flaws

No film is perfect and Homebound has small stumbles, though none that greatly detract. Some arcs feel less fleshed out, like a few characters’ emotional journeys are hinted at but not fully explored. Yes! It is understood that the filmmaker does not want to spoon-feed the audience, but some characters, like Sudha and Chandan's sister Vaishali (Harshika Parmar), could have been given more space. At times, the film’s urgency threatens to slip into melodrama or emotional overload, but for the most part, Ghaywan reins it in.

Also, because the film moves from intimate rural life to large‑scale migration during lockdown and finally to crisis, there are shifts in tone that may feel jarring. But again, these shifts serve the story; the contrast heightens the pain, the loss, and the collapse of what had seemed possible.

Verdict

Homebound is not just a film; it is a statement, but the one made through quiet dignity, through people we come to know and care for. It shows us how hope persists even in the face of systemic injustice, and how friendship can become a lifeline when everything else fails. It is technically accomplished, emotionally honest, socially relevant, and artistically courageous.

Neeraj Ghaywan has made a film that deserves to be seen, discussed and felt. It’s a film India needs and the one that moves beyond India, speaking to anyone who has ever felt unseen, unheard, whose dreams were built out of necessity, and whose home is more than just a place. In Homebound, we don’t merely watch; we are asked to bear witness. And hence, the film rightly deserves 4 out of 5 stars.

While Dhadak 2 was majorly ignored in theatres. Don't miss out on this one, people!

Also Read: Nishaanchi Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap's edgy cinema brings out Aaishvary Thackeray’s masterclass

Latest Entertainment News