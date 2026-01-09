The protests in Iran mark the 12th consecutive day of unrest triggered by economic anger, particularly the collapse of Iran’s currency, and have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across all 31 provinces. These agitators have been chanting “Death to the dictator” and “Don’t be afraid, we are all together,” while some videos show crowds dismantling surveillance cameras—an unmistakable sign of defiance against state control. Even as many protests remained peaceful, videos from western Iran suggest live fire in at least one city. The Iranian protesters shouted and marched through the streets into Friday morning after a call by the country's exiled crown prince for demonstrations, despite Iran's theocracy cutting off the nation from the internet and international telephone calls. Iranian state media broke its silence Friday over the protests, alleging “terrorist agents” of the US and Israel set fires and sparked violence. It also said there were “casualties,” without elaborating. The protests have intensified steadily since beginning December 28.
1:35 PM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Reza Pahlavi says he is proud of protesters
"I am proud of each and every one of you who took over the streets across Iran on Thursday night. You saw how a massive crowd forces the repressive forces to retreat. Those of you who were hesitant, join your fellow compatriots on Friday night, and make the crowd even larger so that the regime's repressive power becomes even weaker," Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi wrote in a social media post.
1:27 PM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
France calls for maximum restraint towards protestors
Amid the intense protests in Iran, France on Friday called on the country's government to show maximum restraint towards protestors. In the meantime, Turkey has cancelled all Istanbul-Tehran flights in light of the escalating violence in Iran.
1:21 PM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Turkish airlines cancel Istanbul-Tehran flights
Turkish Airlines cancelled all Istanbul-Tehran flights. The development comes amid unrest in Iran over the economy and the collapse of the Rial. In its first report on the protests and unrest in the country, Iran's state media blamed US and Israel “terrorist agents” for sparking violence in the country, AP reported.
1:04 PM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Will US President Trump meet Reza Pahlavi?
To a question on whether he would be open to meeting Iran's former crown prince Reza Pahlavi, US President Donald Trump said it would not be appropriate. “I’m not sure that it would be appropriate at this point to do that as president,” Trump said. “I think that we should let everybody go out there, and we see who emerges,” the US President added, according to AP.
12:53 PM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
People in Iran's capital shout from their homes
People in Iran's capital shouted from their homes and rallied in the street after a call by the country's exiled crown prince for a mass demonstration, witnesses said, a new escalation in the protests that have spread nationwide across the Islamic Republic. The protest represented the first test of whether the Iranian public could be swayed by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, whose fatally ill father fled Iran just before the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
12:51 PM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Iran shuts down internet and international phone calls
Iran's government has shut down the internet and international phone calls, making it difficult to contact those inside the Islamic Republic. However, a call by Iran's exiled crown prince apparently sparked a mass demonstration from 8 pm local time Thursday.
12:50 PM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
Protests see violence that caused casualties: State media
Iranian state media broke its silence on Friday over the demonstrations that swept the country overnight, alleging “terrorist agents” of the US and Israel set fires and sparked violence. The brief report buried in state TV's 8 am broadcast represented the first official word about the demonstrations. It claimed the protests saw violence that caused casualties but did not elaborate. It also said the protests saw “people's private cars, motorcycles, public places such as the metro, fire trucks and buses set on fire.”
