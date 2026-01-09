Live Iran protest LIVE updates: Agitation intensifies despite internet blackout, Turkey cancels Tehran flights Iran protest live updates: Iranian state media broke its silence Friday over the protests, alleging “terrorist agents” of the US and Israel set fires and sparked violence. It also said there were “casualties,” without elaborating. The protests have intensified steadily since beginning December 28.

Tehran:

The protests in Iran mark the 12th consecutive day of unrest triggered by economic anger, particularly the collapse of Iran’s currency, and have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across all 31 provinces. These agitators have been chanting “Death to the dictator” and “Don’t be afraid, we are all together,” while some videos show crowds dismantling surveillance cameras—an unmistakable sign of defiance against state control. Even as many protests remained peaceful, videos from western Iran suggest live fire in at least one city. The Iranian protesters shouted and marched through the streets into Friday morning after a call by the country's exiled crown prince for demonstrations, despite Iran's theocracy cutting off the nation from the internet and international telephone calls. Iranian state media broke its silence Friday over the protests, alleging “terrorist agents” of the US and Israel set fires and sparked violence. It also said there were “casualties,” without elaborating. The protests have intensified steadily since beginning December 28.