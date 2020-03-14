CG TET 2020 postponed amid coronavirus scare; Revised datesheet to be out soon

CG TET 2020: In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the CG TET 2020 examination has been postponed Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, CPEB. The new datasheet of CG TET 2020 will be released soon on the official site of CPEB at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. However, CPEB is likely to release CG TET Admit Card 2020 soon. It was expected to release the hall ticket on March 13.

The Chhattisgarh Teacher's Eligibility Test was slated to be held by the CPEB on March 22. Those who had applied for the exam can download the admit card through the official website of CPEB -- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Here are the steps to download the CG TET admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website -- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

2. Click on the link for CG TET Admit Card

3. Enter your details and submit

4. Download and take a printout of the CG TET to admit card 2020

The CG TET exam will be held all across 28 district headquarters in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted for Class I to V teacher from 09:30 AM to 12:15 PM and the second shift exam will be held from 02:00 PM to 04:45 PM for Class VI to VIII.

Candidates must know that the examination will be conducted through offline mode. Applicants who want to teach in both classes will have to give both papers. The first paper will be for those applicants who want to teach from first grade to 5th grade while the second paper will be for those applicants who want to teach from sixth to eighth grade.