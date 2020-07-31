Image Source : AU Assam University announces offline examination amid COVID-19 situation

The Assam University has announced to conduct offline examinations from September 8 amid coronavirus pandemic. According to the notice issued by the varsity on July 22, offline exams for terminal semesters of affiliated colleges will be held after the re-opening of the campus. The exams including backlog/arrear are scheduled from 8th-28th September 2020.

"It is not possible to sit for the exams offline as well as online during this pandemic. We have submitted a memorandum that they can evaluate on the basis of projects and assignments but the university is not listening to us," said a B.Com final year student.

Several students from the university told indiatvnews.com that at least 20 buildings of the campus are still being used as quarantine centers. The Cachar district where the University is located has most cases of coronavirus pandemic, the students said.

"There are several containment zones across the district including one within 1 km from our campus where most of the students stay in rental accommodations. Also, only 20-25 percent belong to the Cachar district and the rest of them travel long distances to reach the campus with the route passing through Meghalaya. Because of irregular and uncertain transportation services and hard to get inter-state pass a large number of students will be in trouble," another student said.

"Due to poor internet connectivity, several students failed to attend online classes. It will harsh on them if conventional exams are conducted," the student added.

According to the notice issued by the University, the performance of the students of intermediate semesters for all UG/PG/other courses of the University including affiliated colleges shall be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and past performances as per the UGC guidelines and for practical exams, the evaluation will be based on assignment or projects.

"Outstation students and teachers of the University (other than affiliated colleges) may wait for specific instruction by the University before proceeding to the station. Outstation students and teachers of affiliated colleges may keep in touch with the colleges and may abide by instruction if any in this regard," the notification stated.

The intermediate students will be evaluated on the basis of online exams. A notification was released regarding the online midterm examination of the B.Tech students of the varsity. As per the notification, the students were asked to pay Rs. 1100 (excluding the arrear papers which costs Rs.200) by July 27.

Meanwhile, the students also said that the flood in the state has made the situation worse for every student and their families.

indiatvnews.com tried to contact the university officials but haven't received any response so far.

