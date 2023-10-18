UP NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy seat allotment results announced at upneet.gov.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy seat allotment result out

UP NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy seat allotment result: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has announced the results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) stray vacancy round. Candidates can download the results from the official website, upneet.gov.in.

According to the results, the candidates who have been shortlisted are required to report to the designated medical colleges. The direct link to the results is available at the official website, upneet.gov.in. Candidates are required to select the course opted from the option given to the stray vacancy result. The candidates are required to enter the registration number, email address provided during registration, and captcha code to download the allotment results.

For the convenience of the candidates, the easy steps to check the allotment status are given below. Along with the results, the board has issued a set of guidelines to be followed by candidates while reporting to the College of Admission.

How to download UP NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy seat allotment results' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new PDF

Check seat allotment list and save it for future reference

Guidelines to follow

Candidates who have been shortlisted are required to report to the designated colleges.

The admission process for government and private sector seats will be completed at the concerned medical college or hospital level.

Candidates will have to appear in person for admission with all the original educational, category, sub-category and other required certificates.

The candidates will have to deposit a CTS bank draft of the tuition fee prescribed by the government for the candidates allotted in private sector colleges in favor of the Director General, Medical Education & Training.

Candidates can check the official website to know the fee structure of the government and minority institutions.

Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a mandatory medical examination from the medical board constituted at the medical college or at the nodal centre level.

Reserved category candidates of Uttar Pradesh, including economically weaker sections and other backward classes will have to submit certificates issued on or after April 1, 2023.

