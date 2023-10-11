NMC asks all medical colleges to submit details of students admitted to MBBS courses this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE National Medical Commission

National Medical Commission has asked all medical colleges to submit the details of the students admitted to the MBBS course for academic session 2023-24. The colleges can submit the details by October 20.

The commission stated that all medical colleges' admission to MBBS courses should be in accordance with the NMC regulations and NEET-based selection process notified by the Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023.

The commission has also shared the parameters to be used by all medical colleges while grating admission to MBBS course which can be checked in the provided PDF. The National Medical Commission has launched an online monitoring system to monitor all MBBS admissions. The main objective of this online system is to ensure transparency and accountability in medical education.

The official notice reads, 'In order to effectively monitor that all MBBS admissions made are in conformity with the requirement of Regulations, an online monitoring system has been launched by the Commission. This initiative is made with the objective of ensuring faithful adherence to the norms of admission laid down in the Regulations as well as to further promote transparency and accountability in medical education.

The commission has asked all the medical colleges to submit the requisite information of the first-year MBBS students through the online system that can be accessed through the commission's website, nmc.org.in. The window for submitting details will be concluded after October 20, at midnight. No applications will be entertained after the closure of the application window.

In case of any difficulty in accessing the NMC website/data entry, an email may be sent to support.ugmonitorine@nmc.org.in NMC office shall revert immediately to resolve the query/ issue, reads the official notice.