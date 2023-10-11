West Bengal NEET PG stray vacancy 2023 choice filling begins at 4 PM, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK West Bengal NEET PG stray vacancy 2023 choice filling starts today at PM

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the seat matrix and the list of eligible candidates for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) stray vacancy round today, October 11. Candidates who registered for the round will be able to check the list on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The window for the choice-filling process will start at 4 PM today.

Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between October 17 and 19 by 4 PM. The enrolment window was opened till September 30 for the West Bengal NEET PG stray vacancy cycle. Candidates who were unsuccessful in getting a seat in the prior rounds of counselling were allowed to register under this stray round process. The stray round online window was open till October 9.

According to the schedule, all those who will be shortlisted in the stray round can register themselves by October 9 till 12 p.m. However, the online fee payment process shall start from October 9 to October 10.

Earlier, the stray vacancy counselling allotment results were to be out on October 7 but the schedule was later revised. Following the union health ministry's decision to reduce the NEET counselling 2023 qualifying cut-off to 'zero', the Supreme Court approved the NMC request to extend the NEET PG admission last date to October 10 as a one-time measure. The step was taken to fill up the vacant seats across the medical colleges. Following this, several states revised the round 3 counselling schedule.

West Bengal NEET PG stray vacancy 2023 choice filling: How to apply