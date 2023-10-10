NEET PG Counselling 2023: Stray Vacancy round choice filling process closes tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy round choice filling process closes tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee has started the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate. All those who appeared in the NEET PG 2023 exam are eligible to participate in the counseling process. The window for registration for NEET PG counselling will end tomorrow, October 10.

The official website reads, 'The registration for stray vacancy round of PG counselling is now available. The reset registration facility is available up to October 11, till 10.00 AM.

According to the revised schedule, the choice filling window will close on October 11 and the locking facility will close at 11.59 on the same day. After that, seat allotment processing will be done from October 12 to 13. The results will be declared on October 14. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the results can report to the designated college from October 15 to 20.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round registration link

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the required details such as registration, date of birth and other details

Upload documents, make a payment and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration Fee