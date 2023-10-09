NEET PG stray vacancy round 2023 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG stray vacancy round 2023 registration today, October 9

Neet pg stray vacancy round 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the online registration process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) from today onwards, October 9. Candidates who were not assigned seats in the previous rounds may participate in the stray vacancy round.

According to the schedule, The last date to submit the application is October 11, 11.59 p.m. The window for the online application fee will be open till 3 pm on October 11. The selection form will be available from October 9 to 11. The option locking will be available from 4 PM and 11.59 PM on October 11.

Between October 12 and 13, seat allocation processing will take place. On October 14, the results will be made public. The students who will be listed in the merit lists will have to report to the allocated colleges between October 15 and 20.

NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on 'PG counselling page'

It will redirect you to the new registration URL

Before accessing the application page, complete the registration process

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, make an application fee and click on 'submit' button

Print a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

The Medical Counselling Committee had asked candidates who claim to be NRIs to send the required documents to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ID at nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. Candidates who were asked to demand the nationality change can apply by October 8.