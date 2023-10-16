NEET PG 2023: Stray vacancy round result out at mcc.nic.in, 2,858 seats allotted

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round result released

NEET PG 2023 counselling, NEET PG 2023 stray round seat allotment result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment results for National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) today, October 16. All those who appeared in the counselling round can check the result on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

According to the seat allotment results, a total of 2,858 seats have been allotted in the NEET PG stray round counselling 2023. Candidates can check rank-wise NEET PG counselling seat allotment 2023 stray round list by following the easy steps given below.

The counselling committee had invited feedback on any discrepancy till 4 PM today via email and now the provisional result will be considered final.

According to the official website, the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result can not be challenged before a court of law.

NEET PG counselling seat allotment 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'NEET PG counselling seat allotment 2023 result link'

It will redirect you to a new PDF

Check categorywise NEET PG counselling seat allotment 2023 and save it for future reference

NEET PG counselling 2023: Details on seat allotment list

Candidates are advised to download NEET PG counselling seat allotment 2023 result list and cross-check the mentioned details carefully.

Serial number

Rank

Allotted quota

Allotted institute

Course

Allotted category

Candidate's category

Remarks

NEET PG counselling 2023: What's next?

All those who have been selected in the NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment can report to the allotted institutes by October 20 for admission to MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, and PG DNB courses.