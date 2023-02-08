Follow us on Image Source : PTI UGC introduces Draft Guidelines, Curriculum Framework for Environment Education

UGC has introduced draft guidelines and curriculum frameworks for environmental education. As per the latest notice issued by the University Grants Education (UGC), these draft guidelines and frameworks have been introduced at the Undergraduate level. The notice has been issued today (February 8, 2023) for 4 credits.

In its official notice, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed about inviting feedback, comments or suggestion over the draft prepared according to the UGC Curriculum and Credit Framework at the UGC level.

UGC aims to make Environment Education an integral part of curricula and encourage environmental awareness. The official notice of UGC reads, 'The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 underlines the importance of making Environment Education an integral part of curricula and encouraging environmental awareness and sensitivity towards its conservation and sustainable development

amongst students.'

DRAFT Guidelines and Curriculum Framework for Environment Education at Undergraduate level

'In this regard, the UGC has prepared draft Guidelines and Curriculum Framework for Environment Education of 4 Credits, as per UGC Curriculum and Credit Framework at Undergraduate level. UGC invites comments/suggestions/ feedback from aII stakeholders on the draft guidelines, attached herewith at https: / /uamp.ugc.ac.in/latest by 22nd, February, 2O23,' the official notice further reads.

