TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024 Notification Released: Online Applications Open from March 1 at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024 Notification: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the notification for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2024 and the Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2024. As per the notification, the registration window will start from March 1 at the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for submission of application forms is April 15.

Both exams will be conducted on June 3 in different shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10.30 am to noon for the LL.B. 3-YDC course, TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC) will be administered from 2.30 pm to 4 pm, and TS PGLCET (LL.M.) from 2.30 pm to 4 pm. The exam will be conducted in English/Telugu and English/Urdu languages while TS PGLCET will be conducted in English medium only.

How to apply for TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024?

1. Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Click on the notification that reads, 'TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024'

3. Fill out the application form by providing required dewtails

4. Upload the required documents, application fee and click on the 'submit' button

5. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

TS LAWCET application fee

General and Backward Class - Rs. 900

SC, ST, Ph. - Rs. 600

PGLCET 2024 application fee

General and Backward Class - Rs. 1,110

SC, ST, Ph. - Rs. 900

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TS LAWCET-2024: The Candidates for 3-year LL. B. Course should have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University or any other exam.

LL.B. Course: Candidates for 5 year LL.B. course should have passed two year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) or any other exam.

TS PGLCET-2024: Candidates holding LL.B./B.L. 3/5 Year degree on the date of application are eligible and candidates who have appeared/appearing for LL.B./B.L. Final year exam.

Age Limit: There is no age restriction for candidates seeking admission into LL.B courses through TS LAWCET, as per the Bar Council of India.