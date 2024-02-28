CUET UG 2024 registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in, check how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2024 registration begins

CUET UG 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Candidates can submit the online application forms at the new official website, exams.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form for CUET UG 2024 is March 26, 2024.

Important dates:

After completing the application process, the candidates will get a chance to modify their application forms between March 28 and 26. The list of the city of the exam will be out on April 30 and the candidates will be allowed to download admit cards from the NTA website in the second week of May 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between May 15 and 31.

Eligibility

For appearing in the CUET 2024, there is no age limit for the candidates. Candidates who have passed the class 12th exam or appearing in 2024 irrespective of their age can appear in the CUET UG 2024 exam.

List of Qualifying Exam:

Final examination of the 10+2 system

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University exam

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination

Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education

General Certificate Education (GCE) exam

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International

Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.

Candidates who have completed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number

Step 3: Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password to complete the Application Form

Step 4: Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph and Signature.

Step 5: After completing Step 1 and Step 2, the candidates have to pay the requisite examination

fee.

Step 6: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Documents Required

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly visible).

The size of the scanned signature should be between 04 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible).

PwD Certificate

Mode of Exam:

CUET (UG) - 2024 will completely be conducted in Hybrid mode (Pen & Paper/ Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, which will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The option of language for Question Paper should be exercised while filling up the Application Form online and it cannot be changed at a later stage. The candidates are advised to carefully submit their application forms.

Choice of Cities:

The candidates will have four options to select any four cities of their choice. However, due to administrative/logistic reasons, a different city can be allotted. Choice of Centre Cities will be limited to the State of Permanent Address or State of Present Address only, as per the official notification.

Application Fee