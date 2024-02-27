CUET UG Registration 2024: Application Form expected to be out soon on cuet.smarth.ac.in, check exam pattern

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG Registration 2024 forms are to be out today, February 27

CUET UG Registration 2024 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the registration process and application process for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG 2024). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the undergraduate admission entrance exam on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released.

CUET UG 2024 Application form release date and time

The release of the CUET UG 2024 application forms was expected on February 26, along with the information bulletin. The UGC cheif had provided this information. However, the release got delayed, and there is still no update on the internet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

CUET UG 2024 Exam Date and Pattern

The CUET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted between May 15 and 31. This year, the National Testing Agency has made significant changes to the exam procedure. There will be no normalization procedure, and the exams will be conducted in hybrid mode, both offline and online. This will benefit students from rural areas, and more exam centres are expected to be added. The details about the exam centre and other information will be provided in the information bulletin, once out. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website to avoid any misleading information spreading on the internet.

CUET UG 2024 Registration: How to apply?