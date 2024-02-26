CUET UG 2024 LIVE Updates: NTA likely to start registration process today, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2024 registration forms to be out today, February 26.

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to start the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate of CUET UG 2024. According to the news agency, ANI, registration and application forms for CUET UG 2024 will be out today, February 26. Candidates who are seeking admission to central universities' colleges, will have to first register themselves online at the official portal, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Last year, the testing agency received approximately 1,499,790 unique applications who opted for 6,435,144 test papers. It is expected that this year, the testing agency will receive more applications than last year.

Say tuned to this BLOG for more latest updates: