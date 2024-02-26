Monday, February 26, 2024
     
  CUET UG 2024 LIVE Updates: NTA likely to start registration process today, check eligibility, how to apply
NTA will start the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 today, February 26. Interested and eligible candidates can check the expected time of the registration procedure, application dates, hwo to apply, and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2024 11:32 IST
Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2024 registration forms to be out today, February 26.

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to start the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate of CUET UG 2024. According to the news agency, ANI, registration and application forms for CUET UG 2024 will be out today, February 26. Candidates who are seeking admission to central universities' colleges, will have to first register themselves online at the official portal, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Last year, the testing agency received approximately 1,499,790 unique applications who opted for 6,435,144 test papers. It is expected that this year, the testing agency will receive more applications than last year.

  • Feb 26, 2024 11:32 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is CUET?

    The full form of CUET is the Common University Entrance Test, which was earlier known as the Central Universities Common Entrance Test. It is an all-India Test, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to various doctorate, Postgraduate, Undergraduate, Integrated Postgraduate, Diploma, Certification courses and Research Programmes in 45 Central Universities of India. The scores of CUET are also accepted by various state universities and deemed universities. 

     

  • Feb 26, 2024 11:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CUET UG 2024 exam to be conducted in 13 languages

    As per the information shared by the NTA, the common university entrance test consists of objective type questions which will be in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. 

     

  • Feb 26, 2024 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    This year, students will be limited to taking a maximum of six papers

    The CUET-UG aims to provide students with a balanced challenge by adjusting the difficulty level of questions to ensure fairness and manageability. This adjustment allows students to choose their preferred exam location. As part of the CUET-UG's restructuring, students will only be allowed to take a maximum of six papers.

     

  • Feb 26, 2024 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are the key changes in CUET UG 2024?

    For the third edition of the CUET UG exam, the National Testing Agency is introducing significant changes. It is expected that the process of score normalization, which was previously a common practice, may be eliminated. Additionally, the duration of the exam is likely to be shortened. Top officials have stated that the NTA is exploring a hybrid mode of testing that combines OMR sheets and computer-based testing.

  • Feb 26, 2024 11:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will NTA CUET UG 2024 registration process be started?

    According to the news agency, ANI, the CUET UG 2024 registration process will be started today, February 26. 

     

  • Feb 26, 2024 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    NTA plans to conduct CUET UG 2024 in hybrid mode

    This year, the NTA is conducting the entrance exam in hybrid mode. The idea behind conducting CUET UG in hybrid mode is to provide more test centers nationwide so that candidates from rural areas can participate in the exam closer to their homes, said UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh.

  • Feb 26, 2024 11:17 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will NTA CUET UG 2024 exam be conducted?

    As per the official calendar shared by the NTA, the CUET UG 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31 for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions.

