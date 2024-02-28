CUET UG 2024 exam in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31 - All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CUET UG 2024 exam to be conducted in CBT and Pen-Paper mode.

CUET UG 2024 exam in hybrid mode: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the entrance exams for undergraduate admissions. The first step towards the entrance exam has been started. Now, the willing candidates can submit their applications online at the official website. The last date for submitting the application forms is March 26.

Only the registered candidates will get a chance to participate in the upcoming Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) for the academic year 2024-25.

Exam to be conducted in both CBT and Pen and Paper mode

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has made significant changes in the exam procedure. This year, some exam centers will conduct computer-based tests while others will utilize traditional pen-and-paper tests.

According to a senior official of NTA, the CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in the hybrid mode for the academic year 2024-25. The decision to conduct the exam as a computer-based test or in pen and paper mode will lie with NTA which decides considering multiple factors.

Exam Dates

The exam dates for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) for the academic year 2024-25 are scheduled between May 15 and 31 and the results are expected to be out on June 30.

Exam to be conducted in 13 languages across India and abroad

According to the latest notification released by the NTA, this year, the exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu across 380 cities in India, including 26 cities abroad.

The upcoming edition of the exam will allow candidates to select a maximum of six subjects as opposed to the previous version, which allowed up to 10 subjects. The exam will be held on multiple days and in two or three shifts, depending on the number of candidates and subject choices, according to an official. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is exploring the option of conducting papers in the OMR mode for registrations with a large number of students. This would allow the NTA to choose more schools as test centers, ensuring that students can take the exam in a centre that is close to their city or town, eliminating the need to travel to far-off locations. The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed this information to PTI.