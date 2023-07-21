TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 announced on dost.cgg.gov.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 OUT

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the results of TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment 2023. All those who registered themseleves for the third counselling process can check their results from the official website of TS DOST - dost.cgg.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the online self reporting window for phase 3 will start on July 21 and end on July 24, 2023. Students who have already confirmed their seats online in Phases I, II, and III will also self-report to colleges from July 21 to July 24, 2023.

How to download TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of dost.cgg.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result' You will be directed to the login page where you must input your information The screen will display the TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allocation Results Download TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result and save it for future reference

TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 direct download link

TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allotment: Payment Process

Candidates who are allotted to Government/University Colleges are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement. They do not have to pay anything for online self-reporting. While the candidates who are allotted to Private Colleges are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement. They do not need to pay an amount of Rs.500/- for online self-reporting. Those who are allotted to government university or private collges and are not eligible for epass reimbursement are required to pay Rs. 1000/- for online self-reporting.

More about TS DOST

DOST is a single platform for the applicants to admission to all undergraduate programmes in any of the State Universities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET.